The spring Education & Enrichment for Everyone lecture series starts Feb. 4 and continues on Fridays through March 25, 2-3 p.m.
The series offers thought-provoking talks on a variety of subjects including Vermont issues, U.S. issues, foreign affairs, Vermont history and the arts with speakers with expertise in their fields. Each presentation is followed by a question-and-answer period.
The talks will be offered live on Zoom.
The nonprofit Education & Enrichment for Everyone organization has offered lifelong learning programs in Chittenden County since 1990.
Membership is required. For enrollment information email info@eeevermont.org.
The program is as follows:
• Feb. 4: “What Happened to the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body? The Shrinking of the U.S. Senate,” with Linda Fowler, professor of government, Dartmouth College.
• Feb. 11: “First They Came for the Judges: The Unfinished Story of the Afghan Women Judges Association, Their Evacuation from Afghanistan, and Their Connection to Vermont,” with Patricia Whalen, director of Vermont Afghan Women Judges Education Project.
• Feb. 18: “Bungalow in a Box: Kit Houses of the Early 20th Century in the Burlington Area,” with Devin Colman, Vermont State Architectural Historian.
• Feb. 25: “Hinduism and Political Behavior,” with Ajay Verghese, assistant professor of political science, Middlebury College.
• March 4: “Welcoming New Vermonters: Vermont’s State Refugee Office,” with Tracy Dolan, director of the Vermont State Refugee Office.
• March 11: “Drivers of Demographic Change across Vermont and Northern New England: Past Perspectives and Future Possibilities,” with Peter Nelson, professor of geography, Middlebury College.
• March 18: “How Music Changed the World: The Estonian Singing Revolution,” with James Stewart, producer and classical host, Vermont Public Radio.
• March 25: “Vermont’s Mobile Home Parks: The Front Lines of Climate Injustice in the Green Mountain State,” with Kelly Hamshaw, senior lecturer in community development and applied economics, University of Vermont.
