The Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary and Shelburne Athletic Club are holding a spin-a-thon to raise money to buy automated external defibrillators for the three towns the club serves, Saturday, April 9, 7-10 a.m., at the Shelburne Athletic Club.
Spinners can choose to ride for one, two or three 45-minute sessions. Each session is $20, and all dollars raised will go toward the purchase of defibrillators.
“We’re excited to provide this life-saving technology to our three towns,” said Carrie Fenn, president-elect of Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary. “We’ll provide the training to town employees and any other citizens that would like to be certified in the use of these devices.”
Join the fun or donate to the cause by going to bit.ly/3MWK5iN.
For more information contact Susan Grimes at susang821@gmail.com.
