The Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge will be held Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Burlington Waterfront Park boat launch.
The plunge is a unique winter event where participants raise funds to take a dip in Lake Champlain’s icy waters. Now in its 27th year, the Penguin Plunge event supports the Special Olympics Vermont, which serves over 3,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities by using the power of sport to showcase their gifts and abilities.
Register at bit.ly/3zXM1RU.
