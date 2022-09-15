Chittenden County Historical Society presents “Bethuel Chittenden: Ordained for Vermont During Tense Political Times,” Sunday, Sept. 25, 2-3:30 p.m., with educator, speaker and author Lori Wilson, at the Shelburne Town Hall at Pierson Library.
Wilson is the author of three books on historical topics, including a history of Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne, 1790-1990. Bethuel Chittenden was a founder of the church and brother of Gov. Thomas Chittenden.
More at cchsvt.org or contact Sarah Dopp at sarah.morganhouse@comcast.net or 8802-985-3581.
