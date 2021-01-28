Pastor Arnold Thomas of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Jericho will speak about “The Vermont of Lavinia and Francis Parker,” who were enslaved by Ethan Allen’s daughter Lucy Caroline Hitchcock from 1835-1841 at the upcoming Chittenden County Historical Society meeting on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.
Thomas, who was head of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ from 1998-2005, was part of the group that installed gold markers called stopping stones to commemorate the mother and son in front of Ski Rack in Burlington in September.
Access the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/83796002757 or call 929-205-6099 (this is not a toll free number).
For information, cchsvt.org.
