The Shelburne Food Shelf will be open at the town offices Saturday, June 12.
Advance signups required to shop. Call 802-622-3313, ext. 3, with questions or assistance. Please arrive on time, masked and prepared to answer COVID health screening questions before entering.
As school lets out and summer comes on, the food shelf is short of crunchy peanut butter and six-packs of applesauce. For other current needs, check out the shopping list online.
