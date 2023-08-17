On Aug. 23 five veterans from Shelburne were presented with their Quilts of Valor by representatives of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The quilts recognize veterans for their service to the nation.
Awardees and their branch of service are Al Dunbar, U.S. Air Force; Dan Bean, U.S. Navy; Fritz Horton, U.S. Air Force; Bill Ballado, U.S. Air Force; and Ernie Goodrich, U.S. Navy.
