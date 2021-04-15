Shelburne was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.
This recognition came about through the town’s urban forest management; four requirements needed to be met:
• A tree board or department
• A tree care ordinance
• An annual community forestry budget of $2 or more per capita
• An Arbor Day observance and proclamation
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first-hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Shelburne are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
