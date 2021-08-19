Peggy-Sue Van Nostrand, currently director of special education at Shelburne Community School, has been accepted into the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Project Class of 2022.
Alongside 23 other educators from across the state, Van Nostrand will participate in a total of seven intensive overnight sessions over the course of the 17-month program that offers professional development for superintendents, principals, curriculum and special education directors, as well as other education professionals who have proven leadership abilities and seriously aspire to leadership roles.
The first session, which encouraged participants to examine their leadership traits, dispositions and preferences, took place over four days in mid-July and will serve as the foundation for every session to follow.
As Vermont emerges from the challenges brought by COVID, this group is uniquely situated to examine whole systems of thinking and change management within Vermont’s public schools, a cornerstone and distinguishing factor of the leadership project.
