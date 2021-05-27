Many people in Shelburne are unaware of the Shelburne Social Services Committee, whose mission is to inform the selectboard about the social service needs of residents, and to manage the town funds set aside to assist agencies that provide these services.
Funds are granted to various non-profit agencies that serve the region, such as United Way, Age Well, UVM Home Health and Hospice, the Red Cross and Howard Center. These agencies depend on the goodwill and cooperation of town governments to support these vital services, especially those in need of help.
The Shelburne committee reaches out to nonprofits and encourages them to apply for funds. Once applications are received, the committee uses a rubric to decide which agencies will receive funds. Highest priorities are given to agencies that are local, affect a greater number of residents, and serve a vulnerable population.
The committee also considers the accountability of the agency; in other words, can the agency explain how the funds were used to the benefit of Shelburne residents.
During the past year, the Social Services Committee has awarded grants to many agencies that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and agencies that serve people who were most impacted by that crisis.
The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday each month via Zoom. Citizen participation is welcome. Agendas, minutes, and links to Zoom meetings can be found at shelburnevt.org.
