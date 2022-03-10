Leo Dooley, a Shelburne Community School seventh grader, is doing a project to help end racism.
Dooley has created a website called revokeracismvt sites.google.com/cvsdvt.org/revokeracismvt/home.
The site includes a description of what racism is, providing examples and statistics; details about racial bias in movies with a video showing how African Americans and Black people are often portrayed as big tough guys with no feeling. There are links to stories about racism in Vermont and a list called “Say Their Names,” which lists Black people who have been shot by police officers.
There is also information about how people can help.
