Dr. Joan Madison, a longtime Shelburne resident, was awarded the Service to Humanity award by Bucknell University, her alma mater, on June 4.
The award is given to a former student whose selfless and caring work and deeds benefit society and humankind. Madison was recognized for her “selfless and caring work and deeds” at her 70th reunion from Bucknell.
While Madison was recognized primarily for her efforts in creating the Madison-Deane Initiative, an end-of-life education program at the University of Vermont Health Network Home Health & Hospice, she has served the Shelburne community in many other ways.
Madison has been involved in the Shelburne Historical Society, Shelburne Museum, United Way, College of Medicine at the University of Vermont and the Vermont Medical Society. She also previously received the Vermont Medical Society’s Physician of the Year Award for Community Service.
Dr. James Madison, her husband, died in 1996 from pancreatic cancer. He and his family were so appreciative of the care he received from hospice that he wanted any donations in his memory be used to establish an educational program to assist all caregivers in providing end-of-life care.
Partnering with the late Estelle Deane, who also lost her husband, Dr. Robert Deane, to pancreatic cancer, the Madison-Deane Initiative was formed. It was in place for over two decades and contributed to increasing the awareness of end-of-life care resources.
A comprehensive guide to palliative care resources in Vermont, and an award-winning documentary film capturing the four pioneers of the global hospice movement were created. Leading speakers on end-of-life care were brought to Vermont to meet with health care professionals, medical students and the public.
A variety of educational and outreach programs assisted the community with the many questions related to quality care at the end of life. The initiative encouraged community members and health care providers to engage in important conversations about end-of-life care.
The Madison-Deane Initiative is now part of the Madison-Deane Education Fund as part of the hospitals home health and hospice organization providing education opportunities for nurses, physicians and medical students.
Madison lives at Wake Robin. When not busy with her volunteer work, she enjoys time with friends at Shelburne beach and mowing and gardening at her former home, now her son’s residence, on Dorset Street.
