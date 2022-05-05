Jack Mahar of Shelburne, a student at the Center for Technology in Essex, won first place in the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance annual video public service announcement contest.
In conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, the alliance hosted its fourth such contest. The goal for contestant was to research the issue issue, and produce a 25-second video about the dangers of distracted driving.
Fifty-three entries were submitted. Watch Mahar’s video at bit.ly/3kxerLA.
Fourth place was won by Will Devereaux, Champlain Valley Union High School. Watch Devereaux’s video at bit.ly/3ORzYgb.
