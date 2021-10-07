Have you ever been interested in taking a CPR Class?
Shelburne Rescue is offering a AHA Heartsaver course on Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.
Pre-registration is required. This course teaches how to recognize if someone is having a heart attack and how to do CPR.
For more information, go to cpr.heart.org/en/cpr-courses-and-kits/heartsaver.
The class is $60 per person. Reach out to Jenna Lindemann at colviper8@yahoo.com if you are interested.
