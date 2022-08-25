Pierson Library hosts Robert Broder, local children’s author and poet laureate of Shelburne, for a family-friendly book event about ocean pollution, Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.
Broder will talk about his new book, “Better than New: A Recycle Tale / Mejor que Nuevo: Un Cuenta de Reciclaje,” published by Patagonia.
The book is presented in English and Spanish on the same pages.
The story follows two kids who encounter a sea lion tangled in an abandoned fishing net. Broder says the book opens kids’ eyes to the issue of plastic pollution in the ocean and challenges them to help the planet by making good choices and acting.
Broder has been traveling this summer to present “Better Than New” to audiences around New England as well as Washington D.C., most recently at The Eric Carle Museum in Amherst, Mass. At the events, he shares show-and-tell items that illustrate the process of recycling fishing nets into “NetPlus” material that is used in Patagonia shorts and hat brims as well as skateboard decks.
Books will be available for purchase at the event.
Broder is a creative director, author and librarian, and former publisher of Ripple Grove Press, recently acquired by Chicago Review Press. His latest books are “Crow and Snow” (Simon and Schuster Books, 2020) and “Our Shed: A Father-Daughter Building Story” (Little Bigfoot, May 2021).
“Better Than New” is his fifth children’s book. More at robertbroder.com
