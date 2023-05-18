Shelburne will have a second community garden this summer, a pilot project of accessible garden beds designed for those have challenges with ground-level gardening.
The new garden will be in Davis Park, across from the Shelburne Community School, between the playground and the barn. During the first year, the garden will be limited to eight gardeners, but there is room to expand next year if demand is high.
The 30-inch and 24-inch-high raised beds make it possible to garden while standing or sitting in a wheelchair. They are a gift from the Shelburne Craft School, thanks to director Heather Moore and the grant that supports their work.
Manny Hutter and students enrolled in his craft school woodworking class will build them onsite.
Michelle Gates, director of The Vermont Garden Network, a statewide association of school and community gardens, has provided organizational and practical support since the early stages of the project. As part of programming this summer, Vermont Garden Network staff will offer several gardening workshops open to the public.
The accessible gardens are part of the already extensive programs available for Shelburne residents through the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Betsy Cieplicki, head of the rec department, helped find the right location, provided water access, crushed stone for the paths and supported the fundraising effort to pay for soil and other materials.
The central garden bed will be a demonstration area to show tips and practical advice for gardeners of all abilities. Some produce will go to the Shelburne Food Shelf. Most beds are planted by participating gardeners to grow food for themselves and their families.
Get in touch with Kit Anderson at vermontharp@gmail.com if you or someone you know may enjoy access to one of the raised beds. Although there will be a small charge for each plot, scholarships are available. Volunteers are also welcome.
A local steering committee of gardeners worked with the Shelburne Craft School, Vermont Garden Network and Shelburne Parks and Recreation to create the new garden.
