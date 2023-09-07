Fall, winter program registrations
Adult programs include men’s basketball, volleyball, table tennis, yoga, pickleball, beginning tai chi and more.
Youth programs include Brazilian jiu jitsu, Crossfit and basketball.
Visit shelburnevt.org for program details and registration.
Shelburne Beach update
The public bathroom at Shelburne Beach closed after Aug. 28. The beach will no longer be staffed for the season.
If you plan to have a large group of 20 or more people, contact the recreation office to schedule as we try to limit large groups at the same day and time due to limited parking and restroom availability.
There will be one port-o-potty available at the end of the parking area at the beach through the end of September. Beach policies are still in effect, including no dogs or pets, Shelburne residents and their guests only, and carry out your trash.
Construction on the new beach house will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The area will be fenced off so Shelburne residents may still use the park for picnics, lake access and the playground while construction is going on.
However, there will be trucks and equipment so use caution driving in and out of the facility and supervise children closely. We will post periodic updates.
Questions? Contact the Shelburne Recreation at 802-985-9551 or bcieplicki@shelburnevt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.