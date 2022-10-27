A Shelburne Halloween
The Shelburne Halloween Parade presented by the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary starts at 12:45 p.m. as floats line up at the shopping park. The parade begins at 2 p.m. from Falls Road on Sunday, Oct. 30.
For questions about the parade or to register a float in the parade, contact Richard J. Fox at 802-448-0118 or rfox@foxlawvt.com.
Bring your family and your best costume for judging between noon-1:30 p.m. before the parade in the town center activity room.
Activities after the parade include trick or treating carnival games at the town gym, free food at the fire station with the Rotary, and a fun craft activity at the Pierson Library, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Bolton Valley after school ski program
This popular program offers kids in grades five to eight a fun evening of night skiing with friends at Bolton Valley Resort. Participants can ride the bus that leaves from Shelburne Community School at approximately 2:25 p.m. and return from Bolton at 8 p.m.
Two different sessions; kids can register for one. Each session consists of four Wednesday nights. Options include the choice to purchase a lift ticket, lessons, ski or snowboard rental equipment, and helmet rental. Pricing reflects the cost per session (four dates). Session A dates are Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22; Session B dates are March 8, 15, 22, 29.
Registration will open for seventh and eighth graders at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Registration for fifth and sixth graders will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for any remaining spots on the bus.
Space on the bus is limited and may fill quickly. See the website for complete program details or call the office with any questions.
Oxygen Advantage breathwork
How we breathe impacts how we feel, move and sleep. Oxygen Advantage is a breathing program centered around improving oxygen uptake through functional breathing and simulation of high-altitude training.
In addition to practicing exercises to increase breathing function, you will also learn more about the science of breathing and techniques to increase concentration, emotional resiliency and performance. Add respiratory stamina to your training program and develop a personalized breathing toolkit. Dress comfortably and be prepared to stand, move and sit.
Learn more about Nicole Carpenter and the class at thebreathandbalance.com. Ages 14 and up. Minimum 5 people. Registration closes Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Session dates are Sundays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, 10 a.m.-noon, Shelburne Town Gym. $95.
CPR/AED certification class
Heartsaver AED teaches the basic techniques of adult CPR, relief of foreign-body airway obstruction for adults, children and infants, and how to use an automatic external defibrillator.
Upon completion and passing of the course, participants will receive a certification good for two years. Minimum of two, maximum of eight participants. Registration closes on Friday, Nov. 4. The class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Shelburne municipal building and taught by the Shelburne Rescue Staff. The fee is $65.
Check out all the fall and winter programs at shelburnevt.org or call 802-985-9551.
