Heritage potluck dinner
To celebrate Shelburne’s diversity and honor the different cuisines that nourish the community, the Shelburne Equity & Diversity Committee, in collaboration with Shelburne Parks & Recreation, is hosting a Heritage Potluck, at the town gymnasium, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 3-7 p.m.
Everyone is welcome. Just bring a dish to share that highlights your family’s traditional cuisine. Dig up your own recipe, or one from your parents, great grandparents or ancestral lineage.
Dishes should feed six or more people. Bring a list of ingredients to help those with food allergies.
There will be no alcohol. Paperware, utensils, tables, chairs and beverages will be provided.
Space is limited, so register by Friday, Oct. 14, at bit.ly/3Ug3MWp.
Halloween parade
The Shelburne Halloween Parade presented by the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary starts at 12:45 p.m. as floats line up at the shopping park. The parade begins at 2 p.m. from Falls Road on Sunday, Oct. 30.
For questions about the parade or to register a float in the parade, contact Richard J. Fox at 802-448-0118 or rfox@foxlawvt.com.
Bring your family and your best costume for judging between noon-1:30 p.m. before the parade in the town center activity room.
Activities after the parade, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., include trick or treating, carnival games at the town gym, free food at the fire station with the Rotary, and a fun craft activity at the Pierson Library.
Upcoming youth, adult programs
Youth: Bolton Valley after school program; CrossFit for kids; snowmobile safety class.
Adult: CPR/AED certification class; oxygen advantage breathwork with Nicole Carpenter; gentle yoga; and free senior walking.
Find all the details about these events and programs at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
