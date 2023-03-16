Yoga flow for mobility
Tuesdays, March 28 to May 2 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Shelburne Town Gym
Find some calm in your body and your mind. Join instructor, C. Jane Taylor, for an accessible, fun, energizing yoga flow. Get the heart rate up a little before winding down and relaxing. All levels welcome. Bring a yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Registration deadline is March 22; fee is $80 per person.
Advanced pickleball
Saturdays from May 13 to June 24, 8 to 10 a.m. at Davis Park courts.
These classes are appropriate for the person who plays on a regular basis and has developed a substantial amount of skill — 3.75 and above level players — but is serious about further developing skills and open to instruction. Drilling, targeted instruction and video review of performance will all be used.
Games will be played toward the end of classes to help implement techniques learned. Participants must be comfortable having their play videotaped and reviewed by the instructor and other participants. These clinics are offered by instructor, Len Gulino, who is a trained pickleball instructor, former USA Pickleball ambassador and pickleball tournament director. Each class is limited to three players with a fee of $40 per class.
• Clinic A: Saturday, May 13, registration deadline: May 5. The soft game: dinks, drops and third shot drops.
• Clinic B: Saturday, May 20, registration deadline: May 12. The hard game: volleys, speed ups and resets.
• Clinic C: Saturday, June 10, registration deadline: June 2. The spin game: top spin, slice and back spin.
• Clinic D: Saturday, June 24, registration deadline: June 16. The lob game: offensive, defensive and retort.
Registration is open for spring and summer camps and programs. Visit the Shelburne Recreation department website at https://bit.ly/42jNRui for registration information. Participants may also register at the recreation department office.
