Candidate petitions and consent forms to run for office in Shelburne are due Monday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m.
Open local seats to be decided at March Town Meeting include town moderator, two positions on the selectboard, town constable and Champlain Valley School District school director.
For more information go to vt-shelburne.civicplus.com/208/elections-voting.
Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 1, and an informational meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 28.
To request an absentee ballot to vote by mail at town meeting, go to mvp.vermont.gov.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the Shelburne Town Clerk’s office at 802-985-5116.
