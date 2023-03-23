Members of the Vermont Sampler Initiative are working with local museums, historical societies, historic homes, private collectors and descendants to locate, photograph and document American samplers from the 17th to 19th centuries for an online searchable database of American schoolgirl needlework.
Bring antique samplers to sampler identification and documentation days at the Shelburne Museum on Friday and Saturday, April 21 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second sampler identification day will be held at the Vermont Historical Society in Barre on Friday and Saturday, May 12 to 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information email samplersvt@gmail.com.
