Registration is now open for the 2022 spring Little League baseball and softball season in Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg.
All baseball and softball divisions will be back, including the Pee Wee division which will be offered free this season. Here are the 2022 spring divisions:
Pee Wee — age 4 (free)
Tee ball — age 5 ($35)
A baseball — ages 6-7 ($60)
AA/AAA baseball — ages 8-10 ($75)
Majors baseball — ages 11-12 ($75)
Minis softball — ages 5-7 ($60)
Minors softball — ages 8-9 ($60)
Majors softball — ages 10-12 ($75)
To determine your child’s Little League age, go to bit.ly/3KhgJu7.
For scholarship information, email shelburnell@gmail.com.
Donations to the scholarship fund can be made during online registration or reach out via email.
The league will continue the health and safety precautions and protocols put in place last year, Safety plans will be modified as updates from both the state and Little League International come in.
As a volunteer-driven league, email if you’re willing to help out.
To login and register, visit shelburnelittleleague.com.
