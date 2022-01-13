A tiny free pantry built by Eagle Scout candidate Fisher Irwin has been installed at the Shelburne Town complex next to the Shelburne Charlotte Hinesburg Interfaith Projects Treasure Resale Shop.
Fisher designed the tiny free pantry to complement the style of the SCHIP’S building.
Residents can place donations in the pantry for other community members to remove items as needed. The food shelf and Fisher encourage residents to stop by and give what you can, and take what you need.
Fisher has written an operations manual and is looking for sponsors who will supervise this tiny pantry undertaking.
For additional information, email the Shelburne Food Shelf at shelburnefoodshelf@gmail.com.
