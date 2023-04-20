Join the Rich Earth Institute at Shelburne Farms to learn all about why and how to fertilize your garden with urine on Saturday, April 29, 1-2 p.m.
Reclaiming urine as a fertilizer is a safe and simple practice. By pee-cycling, gardeners can reclaim waste as a resource, access an abundance of free fertilizer and prevent nutrient pollution. Pee-cycling kits for home gardeners will be available for interested participants to take home.
Funding for this workshop comes from the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
