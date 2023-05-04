Shelburne’s Green Up Day activities will run on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To sign up for an area to green up visit bit.ly/3nqJfTg.
Drop off filled Green Up Day bags and trash at the town highway department, 114 Turtle Ln. off Harbor Road across from the Shelburne Community School. Bags are available at the town clerk’s office, town offices vestibule on the ground floor, the library and the Shelburne Market.
Send photos of your Green Up Day adventures to dvachon@shelburnevt.org.
