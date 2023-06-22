St. Catherine of Siena hosts a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, July 19, noon-5 p.m., 72 Church St. in Shelburne
Appointments are recommended as walks-ins cannot always be accommodated. To sign up call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a power red donation. Red blood cells are the most transfused blood component.
Contact Laureen Mathon with questions at lmathon104@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.