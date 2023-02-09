Ask questions and share concerns with the 2023 candidates for Shelburne Selectboard and district school board on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the Shelburne town offices.
The forum is an opportunity for residents to learn more about candidates’ backgrounds, priorities, reasons for running for office and their point of views about town government process and policy.
Questions for the candidates are generated from town residents and voters. Send questions via email to both the forum moderator, Tom Little, littlet@vsac.org, and to the forum coordinator, Nancy Baker, nebakervt@gmail.com, and include your name and Shelburne address.
Questions should be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 14. The forum is sponsored by the Shelburne Democratic and Republican committees.
Candidates on the ballot who have been invited to participate in the forum include Andrew Everett, three-year selectboard term; Luce R. Hillman, two-year selectboard term, and David Connery, three-year term on the Champlain Valley School District board.
Watch online at mediafactory.org/shelburne. A rebroadcast will be available few days later.
Request ballots from the Shelburne town clerk or Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. Ballots will be mailed by Feb. 15.
