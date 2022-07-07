Betty and Dick Stone will review printing operations and products of the family-owned Shelburne business, Excelsior Printing, in a Shelburne Historical Society program, Tuesday, July 19, 7 p.m., at the Shelburne Town Hall.
The business was first started by Stanton C. Muzzy. Of interest are Excelsior’s varied products: town reports, booklets, stationery, note cards and small steel plates called “cuts” from which prints of local buildings and signs were printed. A collection of photographs and products will be on display.
For more information: 802-985-3761 or shelburne1763@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.