Kaiya Galipeau of Shelburne has spent the last year helping children struggling with cancer. She donated over 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for children and then organized a website in coordination with the University of Vermont’s Children’s Hospital child care team to raise money to make kits for children receiving care. She packaged blankets, coloring kits, Legos, baby rattles and teddy bears to help support families battling cancer.
“I am making this donation for the sake of children’s lives. My uncle died from cancer, which broke my heart, but that taught me that when kids, family members or friends get sick it does not only affect the person who has cancer but also the people who care about them. One hundred percent of the money donated is going to support the children at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.”
Kaiya is the daughter of Jason and Erica Galipeau and granddaughter of Frank and Chris Galipeau and Tom and Marilyn Wadsworth.
