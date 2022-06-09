The Shelburne Food Shelf will be open at town offices on Tuesday, June 14, Thursday, June 16, and Saturday, June 18.
Sign-up in advance to shop. Call 802-622-3313, ext. 3, with questions or for assistance signing up. If you are newly in need of assistance, call first for help with the processes.
More information is available at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
Food donation drop boxes may be found at Shelburne Market, Pierson Library (west entrance) and town offices (south entrance). Donate non-perishable, unopened items that are not past their expiration date only Find a current needs list the website.
