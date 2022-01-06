The Shelburne Food Shelf will be open at town offices next week, Tuesday, Jan. 11, Thursday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 15.
Please remember to bring proof of residency — a piece of mail or a motel room key, for example.
You must sign-up in advance to shop. Call 802-622-3313, ext. 3, with any questions or if you need assistance signing up.
Remember to arrive on time for your appointment, fully masked and prepared to answer COVID health screening questions before entering. More information can be found at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
