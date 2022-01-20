The Shelburne Food Shelf will be open at the town offices next week on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Thursday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 29. If you have not done so already this year, remember to bring with a proof of residency — a piece of mail or a motel room key, for example.
Advance sign-up is required to shop. Call 802-622-3313, ext. 3, with questions or assistance in signing up.
Remember to arrive on time for your appointment, fully masked and prepared to answer COVID-19 health-screening questions before entering. More at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
The food shelf also accepts donations of canned dog and cat food, but not prescription food. Most local veterinarians accept those and donate them appropriately.
