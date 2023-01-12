Winter farmers markets begin this weekend in Shelburne.
The plan is to hold six farmers markets every other Saturdays beginning Saturday, Jan. 14. The markets will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vermont Teddy Bear Factory on Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11 and March 25.
Farmers market manager Sarah Stillman said, “In addition to the bounty of our farmer producers, and the fine workmanship of crafters and prepared food producers, we plan to have live music at each one with the very talented Aida O’Brien scheduled to play at the first winter market.”
The markets are sponsored by the Shelburne Business and Professional Association.
