The Shelburne Fair and Impartial Policing Team and Migrant Justice host an information meeting on Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. over Zoom.
The goal is to update the community on proposed changes to the Shelburne Fair and Impartial Policing Policy before the proposal comes before the Shelburne Selectboard for a vote this month.
The Shelburne team, with the support of over 350 Shelburne residents, is urging the board to adopt the strengthened policy that closes current loopholes that allow Shelburne Police to assist federal authorities in enforcing immigration law.
The mission is to strengthen Shelburne’s existing fair policing policy so that everyone is treated fairly and equally.
Register for the meeting at bit.ly/ShelburneFIPP.
