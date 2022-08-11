Scenes from a recent Shelburne Farmers Market remind us that next week is Shelburne Day at the weekly farmers market, Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parade Ground in the heart of the village.
Sponsored by Shelburne Business and Professional Association, Shelburne Day combines the weekly market with additional booths and displays from local businesses, organizations and community nonprofit and service groups. The family-friendly event also features musical entertainment and a variety of food options.
