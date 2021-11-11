The Shelburne Town Clerk’s Office will be closed for educational trainings from Nov. 17-19.
The New England Association of City and Town Clerks is holding its annual meeting in Stowe. Vermont hosts the conference once every six years.
Charles Stewart III, the Kenan Sahin Distinguished Professor of Political Science at MIT, will present workshops on “Bird’s Eye View of the 2020 Election” and “Lessons Learned in the 2020 Election.”
Other presenters include Dave Davlin, Samara Anderson, Stefanie Schaffer and Anna Holden from the FBI.
