St. Catherine of Siena Parish is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Sept. 15, noon-5 p.m., 92 Church St., Shelburne.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
