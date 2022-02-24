St. Catherine of Siena, 72 Church St., Shelburne hosts a senior meal Tuesday, March 8, 11 a.m.-noon. There will be no delivery available.
The menu features barbecue chicken breast, O’Brien red potatoes, spinach, wheat bread, pumpkin bar with raisins and milk.
Register by March 3 via email at soberding@yahoo.com or call 802-825-8546
Age Well serves Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties and is the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Vermont.
