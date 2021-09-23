Shelburne United Methodist Church has hired Eun Hee Park as its new organist and choir director.
Park has degrees in sacred music from Seoul Theological, Boston and Rutgers universities. She comes to the church with extensive work experience from churches in New Jersey, Maine and Massachusetts.
As Park joins the Shelburne United Methodist Church, community members are reminded that anyone interested in singing with the choir should contact the church office at (802) 985-3981 or shelburne.umc@myfairpoint.net.
