On Saturday, Nov. 28, a group of adult volunteers began selling Christmas trees on the Shelburne Parade on behalf of Troop 602.
While the Scouts cannot participate in the sales this year, all proceeds still go to Shelburne Scout Troop 602. The tree sales area and staffing are designed to comply with State of Vermont and local COVID-19 guidelines, including a limit of shoppers in the sales area at any time. We ask that you use the self-serve option Monday through Friday. You can shop at any time—just follow the onsite instructions and pay with a personal check (preferred) made out to “Troop 602” or cash. Please know that trees are priced at $5 increments according to height and grade.
For customers who need assistance with payment or pruning trees, adult volunteers will staff the tree lot on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A credit card payment option will be offered during this time. Twine will be available, but volunteers will not be able to load or secure trees to vehicles as in past years.
On the weekends, our volunteers will enforce social-distancing procedures, including limited access to the sales area, one-way lanes, and the use of masks always. We ask that groups be only from single-family households. If you have a college student returning from school, please have them quarantine for 14 days before shopping on the Parade. Please also use all social-distancing protocols if you visit the area during self-serve times.
Troop 602 appreciates your continued support. The Christmas tree sales don’t only support the scouts. Since 2015, the scouts have donated $13,500 of their proceeds to many organizations, including the Chittenden County Humane Society, Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), Spectrum Youth and Family Services, and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and the Shelburne Food Shelf. You can post questions, follow any changes and more at facebook.com/ShelburneTroop602 and on Front Porch Forum and here in Shelburne News.
