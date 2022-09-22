To celebrate Shelburne’s diversity and honor the different cuisines that nourish the community, the Shelburne Equity & Diversity Committee, in collaboration with Shelburne Parks & Recreation, is hosting a Heritage Potluck, at the town gymnasium, Sunday, Oct. 23, 3-7 p.m.
Everyone is welcome. Just bring a dish to share that highlights your family’s traditional cuisine. Dig up your own recipe, or one from your parents, great grandparents or ancestral lineage.
Dishes should feed six or more people. Bring a list of ingredients to help those with food allergies.
There will be no alcohol. Paperware, utensils, tables, chairs and beverages will be provided.
Space is limited, so register by Friday, Oct. 14, at bit.ly/3Ug3MWp.
