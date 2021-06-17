Enchantment Camps in Shelburne has received a $26,000 grant from the Summer Matters for All Grant program to help expand access to summer enrichment opportunities for K-12 youth this summer.
The grant will help the camp offer summer programs to offer scholarships and a sliding tuition scale.
Enchantment Camps is a summer program that trains children to be wizards, helping kids discover the power of curiosity in nature and the wonders of the imagination.
The program, coordinated by the state and Vermont Afterschool, gave out $3.85 million to more than three dozen programs in 13 Vermont counties.
