Shelburne Boy Scouts sell Christmas trees

Shelburne Scout Troop 602 has set up its annual Christmas tree stand at the Parade Grounds.
Scouts will be on hand Friday evenings from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to help buyers pick out their trees, process payments, trim and cut bases and tie/load them onto vehicles.
At any other time of the week the stand will open for self-serve. Just leave payment in the shed slot or scan the QR code posted for e-payment options.
The Scouts generally get at least one new load of trees each week, so a steady stream of trees will be headed Shelburne’s way between now and mid-December
