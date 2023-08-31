The public bathroom at Shelburne Beach will be closed after Monday, Aug. 28. The beach will no longer be staffed for the season. If you plan to have a large group of 20 or more people, please contact the town recreation office to schedule as the town tries to limit large groups at the same day and time due to limited parking and restroom availability.
There will be one port-o-potty available at the end of the parking area at the beach through the end of September.
The beach policies are still in effect throughout the year, including no dogs or pets at the park, Shelburne Residents and their guests only, and please carry in/ carry out your trash.
Construction on the Beach house bathroom will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5th. Please excuse the mess while we are under construction. The area will be fenced off so Shelburne Residents may still use the park for picnics, lake access, and the playground while construction is going on. However, there will be trucks and equipment so use caution driving in and out of the facility, and supervise children closely.
Any questions about Shelburne Beach or the beach house construction, contact the Shelburne Recreation Department at 802-985-9551 or email bcieplicki@shelburnevt.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.