Shelburne author publishes novel

At various times, Annie Seyler has lived in a train car, studied at an Ivy League university, dumpster dived, traveled with governors’ spouses, hand-milked goats, lost hope and kept secrets. Now, the Shelburne resident has published her debut novel, “The Wisdom of Winter,” a coming-of-age story on family, human connection and healing.
Published by Atmosphere Press, Seyler’s novel tells the story of 6-year-old Beatrice, a nature-attuned child growing up in rural Vermont when tragedy strikes. After leaving the Green Mountains and building a career in California, Beatrice is drawn back to Vermont’s familiar landscape to examine her past and, with any luck, finally make a choice on what to do with her future.
Lauded by critics for a story that “unfolds in a thoughtful, literary mode, immersing readers in the forests and valleys of Vermont” by Booklife Reviews, reviewers have given Seyler an extra nod for how she “captures the essences of characters in quick, well-observed descriptions.”
Despite being her debut work, Seyler’s novel has since netted the 2022 Reviewer’s Choice Award from Feathered Quill Books along with the Silver Award for adult fiction.
“Its first-person usage creates a surreal atmosphere from the start,” wrote Midwest Book Review, “drawing readers into the world and perceptions of Beatrice and opening with birth.”
