Several Shelburne residents are holding a meeting to consider joining the Village-to-Village Network, a national organization supporting community-based, nonprofit organizations of neighbors supporting seniors.
The Shelburne meeting to discuss joining the network is Monday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Pierson Library.
Local villages connect members to a wide array of practical support services and provide social connections that enable older adults to enjoy a rich, independent and healthy quality of life. Villages build a sense of community and offer resources, health and wellness activities, assistance with transportation, light home maintenance and technology coaching.
There are currently two villages in Vermont serving seniors in the Mt. Mansfield and Lamoille Valley areas.
Email kbaronvt@gmail.com for more information.
