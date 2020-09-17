Eighth grade student Vivian Volver would have been changing rooms between classes this year at Hinesburg Community School.
But, now the students remain in one classroom and the teachers with classes.
Volver said she feels safe because there are clear plastic dividers between the teacher and the students, and plastic shields between the students themselves.
She said it’s frustrating not to be able to shake hands, high five, hug, tell secrets or pat somebody on the back, but it’s better than being on a Chromebook all day like last spring.
“It’s definitely different but more like normal because you are not on screens so much,” Volver said.
“I noticed it felt very weird talking in the classroom because it was just silent most of the time. You feel like you have to shout to talk to them because not only are you wearing a mask, but you’re pretty far away,” she said.
The first day when a teacher asked a question there was “dead silence,” Volver said, “But the second day people were getting used to it. It was still a lot quieter.”
She said her grades had stayed pretty consistent when she switched to remote learning in the spring. She feels like she’s a pretty good student working independently online, but she does see an advantage to getting information face-to-face – 6 feet apart, of course.
It’s confusing knowing how remote classes will go this year because they haven’t experienced that yet, Volver said. The first week of classes was devoted to only in-school learning for the students in the hybrid program for learning and days of remote learning just started this week.
She isn’t sure if she will have the same teacher for remote learning as she does for in-school instruction.
After quarantine is over, she thinks her school will be better than before.
“The school is going to be equipped with a lot more knowledge, but also I just think that there’s going to be more bonds between people because we just had to pretty much band together and figure something out,” Volver said.
Despite all the sadness of the pandemic, one positive for Volver is more opportunity to hike. She had to find ways to spend time with her friends that were safe.
Hiking was one of her solutions.
She is worried about one big disappointment that might happen, or not. “This year there might not be a school musical,” Volver said.
Hinesburg Community School’s spring musical is one of the highlights of the year.
“I’ve been in it every year so I hope that the school can try and find some creative solution. Maybe we can have it in the spring if things are better or try to have it outside. Since this is my last year, I hope that we can find some way to put it on,” Volver said.
When she is an adult and thinks back about this time, Volver thinks her memories will be good.
“I’m pretty happy about this time, because I am learning that I can change and learn in different ways,” she said.
