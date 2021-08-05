“See Rock City & Other Destinations” is a pop-rock folk musical with music by Brad Alexander and book lyrics by Adam Mathias, at it takes theatergoers on a tour across America with sculpturesque sets and heart-tugging music, peeking into the lives of its characters as they make and miss connections along the way.
The show is only about an hour long, so when the story is over, everyone is invited to stay for a bonfire, tie-dying, and a potluck — bring a dish, if you wish!
While production designer Rowan Dunlop runs everything behind the curtain, company co-founders Shea Dunlop of Hinesburg and Tommy Bergeron of Essex will be joined on stage by Kyra Gillespie of Burlington, Evey DuVal of Essex Junction, Oscar Williams of Charlotte and Nick Lamberti of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Tickets at the door, $10-$15. For more, find Verdantrics Production Company on Facebook.
