From left, Kyra Gillespie and Tommy Bergeron sit in an abstract car prop as Rowan Dunlop directs the song “I Can Tell” from “See Rock City & Other Destinations,” the musical Verdantrics Production Company will put on for its 2021 season, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13-15, 6:30 p.m., at The Barn, 225 Tyler Bridge Road, Hinesburg.