Gloria Mantagaris, a paraeducator at the Shelburne Community School has been named the Vermont NEA’s Education Support Professional of the Year for 2023 according to the Vermont banch of the National Education Association.
A leader, negotiator and active member of the Champlain Valley Education Association, Mantagaris was instrumental in forming her district’s paraeducator mentor program. She has also helped secure extra sick time and an additional paid week during April break for her colleagues.
As Education Support Professional of the Year, Mantagaris will receive a $1,000 check, an all-expenses paid trip to the National Education Association education support professional conference in March and will represent the state in the national contest, which carries a top prize of $10,000.
“The core of my work is to foster trusting relationships with all students,” she said in her application. “Student success is driven by meeting them at their needs and this something I live and work by.”
This marks the second year in a row that a Champlain Valley School District education support professional has received this recognition. Jimmy Johnson, one of our valued bus drivers, was honored last year.
